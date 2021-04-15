Inslee to hold COVID press conference Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On the day the state of Washington opens their vaccine availability to anyone 16-and-over, Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a press conference about Washington’s response to the ongoing pandemic.

Inslee will be joined at the 2:30 p.m. press conference by Lacy Fehrenbach of the Department of Health and Nick Streuli, the governor’s executive director of external affairs. It will be livestreamed on KOIN.com.

In a bit of a twist, the press conference will be held in person outside the governor’s residence in Olympia rather than a Zoom conference, as most have been over the past year.

Cowlitz, Pierce and Whitman counties were moved back to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan on Monday.

Inslee previously said he would be make an announcement if any counties had to move back to Phase 2 because of rising COVID-19 cases.

Last week Inslee altered the criteria used to determine whether a county moves from one COVID-19 reopening phase to another.