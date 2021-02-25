Inslee, epidemiologist to hold COVID press conference

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington state epidemiologist will join Gov. Jay Inslee for the Thursday afternoon press conference to discuss the response to the ongoing pandemic.

Dr. Scott Lindquist will be at the 3:30 p.m. press conference, along with Inslee and Nick Streuli, the executive director of external affairs. The press conference will be livestreamed on KOIN.com

Last week, Inslee said Washington students are going back to the classroom.

“We can have on site education in a safe and effective way, and this is great news for all of us,” Inslee said. “The CDC has confirmed what our educators have discovered, which is that this can be done safely.”

He said he has been working with the Department of Health to share tools for schools to have resources.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.