‘Shot of Lifetime’ winner to join Inslee at press conference

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will be joined by one of the state’s “Shot of a Lifetime” winners during a press conference about the ongoing pandemic.

Inslee will also be joined by the state’s Department of Health Secretary Umair Shah when the press conference begins at 10:30 a.m. It will be livestreamed on KOIN.com.

The “Shot of a Lifetime” is Washington’s COVID vaccination incentive program. The winner joining Inslee won $250,000.

Washington has not yet fully re-opened. At a press conference on June 17, Inslee said the state uses data for people 16-and-older in their statistics for re-opening. A week ago, the state’s vaccination rate stood at 67.2%.

“Many people, myself included, are eager for our state to fully reopen,” Inslee said then. “I have said repeatedly we are going to do this on June 30 or when we hit 70% of people 16 and up initiating vaccinations — whichever happens first.”