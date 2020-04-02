Inslee, officials to answer pandemic questions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will be joined by other state officials in a 5 p.m. briefing about their efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Joining Inslee will be the Washington Secretary of Health Dr. John Wiesman, State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy and Vice Admiral Dr. Raquel Bono, the director for COVID-19 Health System Response Management.

The press conference will be livestreamed.

Their remarks come on the day another report of record-setting unemployment claims in the state.

According to the Employment Security Department, new claims for unemployment benefits catapult to a record of 181,975 during the week of March 22. That is a 3,513% increase from last year, and a 41% increase since the previous week.

According to ESD, including the ongoing weekly claims that were filed, the department saw around 350,000 claims come into its claims center over the last week. ESD says this is seven times the peak week during the 2008/2009 recession — when they saw 26,075 weekly claims.