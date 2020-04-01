Inslee to manufacturers: Step up with PPE

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington remains one of the centers of the coronavirus pandemic and Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to ask manufacturers to step up to provide personal protective equipment.

Inslee will hold a 2 p.m. press conference by video and phone to talk about the state’s ongoing response to the outbreak. The governor will also talk about the need for other supplies in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Department of Health in Washington issued a statement Tuesday stating its tool for tracking results has been overwhelmed with COVID-19 tests.

As a result, the backlog in results has delayed the report of new cases.

The agency uses the Washington Disease Reporting System (WDRS) for recording and reporting data pertaining to tests. Outside of a pandemic, the WDRS only reports positive results, according to state officials. Because the COVID-19 outbreak has been deemed a pandemic, the tool is now forced to track negative results as well.

