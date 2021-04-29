Inslee to answer COVID questions, name new DOC leader

FILE – In this Dec. 17, 2020 file photo, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee talks to reporters at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. State lawmakers across the country will be convening in 2021 with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic rippling through much of their work — and even affecting the way they work. After 10 months of emergency orders and restrictions from governors and local executive officials, some state lawmakers are eager to reassert their power over statewide decisions shaping the way people shop, work, worship and attend school (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Current Department of Corrections leader to step down May 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will hold another press conference Thursday afternoon, this time to give an update on the state’s pandemic response and to introduce the new secretary of the Washington Department of Corrections.

Inslee will make the announcement and answer questions beginning at 2:30 p.m. It will be livestreamed on KOIN.com.

One week ago he said Washington state is on the verge of a fourth COVID surge as cases are climbing in the state.

Inslee said hospitalizations are also up, and that there is an increase in spread among young people. He also blamed the new variants, saying they are more transmittable and dangerous.

Last Saturday, Inslee announced he would re-authorize the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for use in Washington.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.