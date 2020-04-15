Will Inslee lay out criteria to re-open Washington?

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee at a press conference during the coronavirus pandemic, April 7, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a 3 p.m. press conference Wednesday with the latest update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

This press conference comes one day after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and California Gov. Gavin Newsom held briefings about the criteria needed to re-open the states. Brown, Newsom and Inslee formed a Western States Pact to coordinate their efforts in re-opening the West Coast once the pandemic seems more under control.

Brown describes framework needed to open Oregon’s economy

Democratic governors look to re-openings with compacts

Late Tuesday, Inslee signed 3 proclamations that impact the criminal statute of limitations, renewing commercial driver licenses and protect consumer assets by suspending statutes that permit collection of consumer debt judgments.

“As the COVID-19 situation develops, we must constantly evolve our state systems to ensure that our communities are supported and set up to get through this outbreak,” Inslee said in a statement.

KOIN 6 News will live stream Inslee’s press conference at that time.

