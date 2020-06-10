Pandemic, protests on Inslee’s Wednesday agenda

Gov. Jay Inslee in an address to Washington during the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020 (KOIN)

Washington's governor to talk about PPE, George Floyd protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a Wednesday afternoon press conference to address both the ongoing protests and the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Inslee’s 3 p.m. press conference will be streamed live on KOIN.com

It’s expected he will talk about Washington’s efforts to secure personal protective equipment as well as issues about the protests.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.