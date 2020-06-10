Pandemic, protests on Inslee’s Wednesday agenda

Washington's governor to talk about PPE, George Floyd protests

Gov. Jay Inslee in an address to Washington during the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a Wednesday afternoon press conference to address both the ongoing protests and the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Inslee's 3 p.m. press conference

It’s expected he will talk about Washington’s efforts to secure personal protective equipment as well as issues about the protests.

