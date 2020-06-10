Pandemic, protests on Inslee’s Wednesday agenda

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a Wednesday afternoon press conference to address both the ongoing protests and the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Inslee’s 3 p.m. press conference will be streamed live on KOIN.com
It’s expected he will talk about Washington’s efforts to secure personal protective equipment as well as issues about the protests.
