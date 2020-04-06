Inslee closes Washington schools through end of school year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday that students in Washington state will not go back to school this year.

He held a press conference on Monday afternoon with the Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal.

“We know distance learning can never replace the learning and benefits that students get from attending school. But this unprecedented health emergency demands we take this step. We are asking districts and educators to do their best during this time…and to perfect the distance learning model,” Inslee said.

He said he is concerned with making sure seniors receive all the credits they need to graduate and is working with districts to ensure they will be able to.

14 other states have also closed through the end of the school year. Reykdal said Oregon and Idaho are also considering the move.

Inslee said he is aware that the closure presents challenges for many families and especially those with vulnerable students.

“We know closing schools also presents challenges in the need for equity in education, not only because of internet connectivity issues,” Inslee said.

“Students learning English as a second language, students with disabilities and other vulnerable students. We know this is a challenging time for their learning. We are addressing this by allowing limited school activity for those students in school buildings that really follow social distancing guidelines similar to the health guidelines for childcare,” he said.

Inslee said he was impressed by the alternative and creative learning happening around the state, sharing that his own grandson has started birdwatching as a hobby.

Inslee stressed Washington has not yet reached the peak of the pandemic.

Last week, Inslee extended the state’s “stay home” order through May 4.

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do