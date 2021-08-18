Inslee, WA superintendent to hold COVID press conference

Superintendent Reykdal wants teachers, staff to be vaccinated

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the delta variant surges throughout the country, including the Pacific Northwest, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a press conference to discuss the latest steps the state is taking.

Inslee’s in-person press conference is expected to begin at 2:30 p.m. He’ll be joined by Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal and Dr. Umair Shah, the state’s Secretary of Health.

The press conference will be live streamed on KOIN.com.

Last Friday Reykdal asked Inslee to require teachers and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19. He called for the same vaccine requirement Inslee issued for most state workers and private sector healthcare workers.

Reykdal said the driving factor behind his request is keeping kids in the classroom this year and avoiding shutdowns as COVID cases surge due to the delta variant.