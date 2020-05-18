Reopening Washington’s health care system on the table

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As states slowly begin to reopen even as the coronavirus pandemic continues, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a press conference about reopening the state’s health care system.

Inslee will be joined at the 2:30 p.m. press conference by Multicare President/CEO Bill Robertson, Washington State Nurses Association Executive Director Sally Watkins and Dr. Raquel Bono, the director of the Washington state COVID-19 health care response.

Last week, Inslee announced a contact tracing initiative in Washington, ordered a state hiring freeze over mounting financial difficulties connected with the pandemic, and met with business leaders to discuss re-opening different sectors of the economy.

On Saturday, the death toll from the coronavirus reached 1000 in Washington state. The Department of Health also reported that 18,288 cases of the virus had been diagnosed.

For the week of May 3-9, Washington saw total overall unemployment claims increase 20% from the previous week. In raw numbers, a total of 109,425 people filed new claims in Washington state that week. Since the pandemic began, 1,301,564 total unemployment claims were filed in the state, which has paid nearly $2.9 billion in claims during that time.

KOIN 6 News will stream this press conference and will have more information later in the day.