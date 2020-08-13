Inslee, health officials to update COVID response

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to provide an update on Washington’s response to the ongoing pandemic.

Inslee will share the press conference with State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy and Dr. Francis Riedo of Evergreen Health in Kirkland when it begins at 3 p.m.

KOIN 6 News will stream the event on KOIN.com.

One week ago, Inslee released new school recommendations, saying districts where there are more than 75 cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period are “strongly urged” to implement distance learning.

The guidance changes for districts where cases are lower. Areas with 26-74 cases per 100,000 residents, over two-week period, are urged to implement distance learning for most middle and high school students, with possible in-person for elementary and special needs students. Extracurricular activities should be canceled for now.

He also announced a new phased plan to allow some visitors at long-term care facilities.

