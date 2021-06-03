Inslee, lottery director to hold COVID press conference

Health officials also at the press conference

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Jay Inslee and the director of the Washington State Lottery will hold a press conference Thursday to talk about the state’s ongoing response to the pandemic.

The 2:30 p.m. event will include Inslee, Lottery Director Marcus Glasper along with officials from the state’s health department. The press conference will be live streamed on KOIN.com.

Last week Inslee said Washington will reopen on June 30, but that could happen sooner if the vaccination rate of 16-and-older hits 70%.

In Clark County, about 56% of residents 16-and-older have received at least one dose, and 47% are fully vaccinated as of May 30.

