Brown press conference will reveal her next Oregon budget

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As with everything else, the pandemic has taken a bite out of the Oregon budget. On Tuesday, Gov. Kate Brown will hold a press conference to talk about the recommendations she’s making for the 2021-23 budget.

Two weeks ago Oregon’s latest economic forecast was released, and while it was reported as stable, officials project it will take until mid-2023 for it to be healthy again and lawmakers say there is too much uncertainty for residents.

The economic forecast was released the same day a two-week “freeze” went into effect across Oregon as health officials warn about a surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

In a statement at that time, Brown said the impact of the partial lockdown will not be forecast until new economic numbers are released in January 2021, and called for Congress to pass another stimulus bill.

“We continue to face uncertainty about Oregon’s economy moving forward. What is abundantly clear, however, is that our state — like so many others across the country — needs another round of federal stimulus money,” Brown said on November 18. “This is a worldwide public health crisis, and it demands a coordinated, national response. And we simply cannot wait until Congress convenes in January.”

