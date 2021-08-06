Brown to meet with leaders of low vaccination rate counties

A traveler checks their phone while waiting for a flight at Portland International Airport on November 25, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Millions of Americans traveled by plane ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, despite the CDC recommending families stay home. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the surge of the delta variant accounting for a spike in statewide cases of COVID-19, Gov. Kate Brown will meet on Friday with leaders in the counties that have low vaccination rates.

Also on Friday, the Oregon Health Authority will answer questions about the rise in cases, the trends they see and what the latest report shows: Although the number of vaccine breakthrough cases is increasing, they are very small when compared to the more than 2.3 million people who are completely vaccinated.

Since the start of July when cases finally bottomed out from the spring surge and the delta variant began taking hold, cases in Oregon have nearly quadrupled.

Umatilla County has the worst vaccination rate for counties with at least 50,000 people: 44%. Over the last 7 days, 411 new cases were reported in the county, equaling out to 50.4 new cases per 10,000 people.

One of the biggest hotspots right now is in southeastern Oregon, and it’s proving to also be the deadliest.

When Gov. Brown meets with county leaders Friday, her message will be, in essence, this is your last chance. Get those vaccination rates up, put some mask mandates in place or she will consider another statewide mask mandate.

