Gov. Brown to hold COVID press conference Friday

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the supply of vaccines is flowing more freely to Oregon and as President Joe Biden said more than 100 million doses have been administered, Gov. Kate Brown will hold a press conference with members of the the Oregon Health Authority on Friday.

The press conference will begin at 11 a.m. and will be livestreamed on KOIN.com.

All Oregonians 16 and older will be eligible to sign up for a vaccine appointment starting May 1, but some essential workers feel left behind.

Washington opened up COVID vaccines to frontline workers on Wednesday but Oregon has yet to follow suit. Currently, grocery store workers and transit employees won’t become eligible until May 1 along with all other people who are at least 16 years old.

Both the grocery store and transit unions told KOIN 6 News they’ve been pushing for their employees to be prioritized and don’t understand why Governor Kate Brown isn’t following federal guidelines on the vaccine rollout.

Shirley Block, the president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 757, called on Governor Brown to move transit operators closer to the front of the vaccine line as public businesses like restaurants reopen.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.