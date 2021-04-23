Gov. Brown to hold COVID press conference Friday

Residents wearing masks walk in downtown Lake Oswego, Ore., on Sunday, April 11, 2021. Tens of thousands of Oregon residents are angry about a proposal to make permanent an emergency rule that requires masks and social distancing in the state’s businesses and schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Opponents worry about government overreach and fear that state officials won’t remove the mask requirements for businesses even after threat of the virus has receded if the emergency rule becomes permanent. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One day after Oregon recorded its most COVID cases in a day since January, Gov. Kate Brown will hold a press conference about the ongoing pandemic on Friday.

Brown will be joined by representatives from the OHA and the Oregon Latino Health Coalition at the 11 a.m. event. You can watch it live on KOIN 6 News and on KOIN.com.

It is likely there will be questions about the death of an Oregon woman after she received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the fact that most of the counties in the state are in the High Risk category and the rising number of cases and hospitalizations from the coronavirus.

There will also be questions about the availability of vaccines and lingering vaccine hesitancy.

Colleges and universities in Oregon are considering requiring students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before starting the 2021 fall term.

In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee said on Thursday a 4th wave of COVID-19 is developing.

