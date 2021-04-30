Extreme Risk takes effect; Brown to hold press conference

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown during a press conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 (Pamplin Media Group, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As 15 of Oregon’s 36 counties are now in the Extreme Risk category from the coronavirus, Gov. Kate Brown will hold a press conference Friday morning.

The governor and representatives from OHA and OHSU will answer questions beginning at 11 a.m. The press conference will be shown live on KOIN 6 News and livestreamed on KOIN.com.

Cases of COVID-19 are spiking throughout the state. On Thursday, 928 new confirmed and presumptive cases were recorded.

Younger and what were healthier people are now hospitalized and in the ICU in our area from COVID. At this time, 339 Oregonians remain hospitalized due to the virus, with 71 of them in ICU beds.

At Providence St. Vincent and Portland Medical Center, 40% of their patients in the ICU in the past two months were under the age of 50.

Risk Level of Oregon counties as of April 27, 2021

Extreme Risk : Baker, Clackamas, Columbia, Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Wasco

: Baker, Clackamas, Columbia, Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Wasco High Risk : Benton, Clatsop, Coos, Hood River, Jefferson, Lincoln, Washington, Umatilla, Yamhill

: Benton, Clatsop, Coos, Hood River, Jefferson, Lincoln, Washington, Umatilla, Yamhill Moderate Risk : Curry, Douglas, Malheur, Tillamook

: Curry, Douglas, Malheur, Tillamook Lower Risk: Gilliam, Harney, Lake, Morrow, Sherman, Union, Wallowa, Wheeler

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.