Gov. Brown, OHA to hold COVID briefing Tuesday

A healthcare worker displays a COVID-19 vaccine record card at the Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center on December 16, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Kate Brown will hold a press conference Tuesday morning to update the state and answer questions about the ongoing pandemic.

The governor and members of the Oregon Health Authority are expected to begin at 1:30 p.m. It will be livestreamed on KOIN.com.

This press conference comes one day after it was announced the mass vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center expects to close by mid-June. The site opened on January 20 and has administered nearly 465,000 vaccinations.

OCC will continue to offer first doses until May 27. In June, they will only offer second doses and project to close entirely by June 19.

A growing list of higher education institutions are requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students and employees for the upcoming fall term.

Western Oregon University and University of Oregon both announced plans to require the COVID-19 vaccines for students this fall.

COVID-19 vaccination requirements for the fall term were also announced for Oregon State University and Portland State University, in addition to other Portland area higher education institutions.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.