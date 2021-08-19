Gov. Brown to hold COVID press conference Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Kate Brown, flanked by officials from the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education, will hold a press conference on the surging cases of COVID-19 and the state’s ongoing response.

The press conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m. and will be televised live on KOIN 6 and streamed live on KOIN.com.

On Tuesday, the governor told statewide school officials the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant “has changed everything.” She also implored Oregon’s school leaders to not “jeopardize” the return to full-time, in-person instruction.

“Throughout this pandemic, my north star for decisions about our schools has been to do what is best for our students. We know that students’ mental, physical, behavioral, social, and emotional health is best served when they can be in schools for full-time, in-person instruction,” Brown said in the letter. “The Delta variant puts this goal at risk. It puts our children’s health and lives at risk. But, by again taking simple and effective precautions, we can still return our children to classrooms full-time this fall.”

Wednesday, Portland Public Schools became the first school district in Oregon to require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. PPS said employees must submit proof of full vaccination by August 31, unless they have an approved exemption. There will be weekly testing until vaccination can be proved or for those with special exemptions.

Also Wednesday, Governor Jay Inslee announced a new vaccine requirement for employees working in K-12 schools, most childcare and early learning and higher education in Washington.

