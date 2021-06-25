Oregon close to 70% goal, Brown to hold press conference

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Will the COVID restrictions be lifted?

With Oregon on the verge of meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s goal of 70% vaccination to fully re-open the state, the governor will hold an 11 a.m. press conference Friday.

She is expected “to discuss Oregon’s next steps for lifting health and safety restrictions as Oregon moves into the next chapter of recovery in the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The governor and representatives from the Oregon Health Authority will make statements and answer questions. The press conference will be televised live on KOIN 6 and livestreamed on KOIN.com.

The Thursday update from OHA showed Oregon is still at 68.9% of adults with at least one dose. However the number of people needed to get to 70% did drop to 35,290. That’s down 2853 from the day before.

It’s also a vast drop in new vaccinations from just over a week ago. Last Thursday, 4928 new vaccines were reported. That means this week there have been 42.1% less new vaccines compared to just 7 days ago.

The “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign, an incentive for people to get the COVID-19 vaccination, begins drawings on Monday to win cash, scholarships and “lodging, accommodations, dining and activities for two at iconic Oregon travel destinations.”

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.