Gov. Brown, OHA to meet press with COVID update

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Late Thursday afternoon Gov. Kate Brown updated the state’s coronavirus County Watch List. Friday morning she will hold a press conference with the Oregon Health Authority to talk about where efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 are.

The press conference will begin at 11 a.m. You can watch it streamed live on KOIN.com.

The big changes in the Watch List are that Marion and Wasco counties are no longer on the list — but Multnomah County remains. Being on the Watch List lets the state prioritize resources and help, increases monitoring and deploys more technical assistance, officials said.

There are now 8 counties on the Watch List: Baker, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Malheur, Morrow, Multnomah, and Umatilla.

“I want to applaud county officials and community members in Marion and Wasco Counties for their efforts in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in their communities,” Brown said in a statement. “This is yet another example of how we can combat this disease by working together.”