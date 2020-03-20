Gov. Brown requests 1-year extension for REAL ID deadline

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown held her daily coronavirus response briefing via teleconference on Friday morning.

In the phone conference, Brown began by saying she was on a call with President Trump earlier in the morning to discuss the REAL ID deadline. The REAL ID Act passed in 2005 required states to create a form of identification that meets federal guidelines to fly. Without the REAL ID, flyers will need a passport to board a plane.

The deadline for Oregonians to obtain a REAL ID was set for October 1, 2020. However, that could now change.

“I made the request to the president and the federal government to extend the Real ID deadline by one year,” announced Gov. Brown.

Brown discussed a number of actions she and her team are taking to combat the outbreak of the virus, including measures for the DMV. Brown said she’s hoping to suspend the enforcement of DMV items, such as expired tags and licenses for people who can’t go into the offices to renew.

Brown also announced that she and her team are looking into a statewide moratorium on evictions along with most — if not all — utilities and are currently working on implementing that.

When asked if she would consider a shelter-in-place order, Brown said they are making the best decisions they can — day by day.

“For me, the bottom line is if there’s evidence Oregonians are not complying with the aggressive measures in place I will have to take more aggressive action,” she said.

However, she is urging all Oregonians to stay home and stay safe, calling it a matter of life or death.

“I’m continuing to ask Oregonians to stay home.” she said. “It’s an act of love for yourself and for others. Our actions matter, every single day.”

When it comes to those that seem to still be hoarding groceries, Brown asked Oregonians to be respectful of one another.

“I know some people are going into grocery stores and clearing the shelves, that puts a hardship on your friends and neighbors and it’s really not necessary,” said Brown. “We have adequate food and stock and we have adequate toilet paper, as well.

“Please be a good Oregonian.”

Thursday night, California Governor Gavin Newsom told all 40 million residents to stay home indefinitely and venture outside only for essential jobs, errands and some exercise.

Gov. Kate Brown did add during a Thursday morning conference call that her team is putting together an interagency group to define a list of essential businesses if the order does become necessary — that is, what companies would stay open to keep essential services flowing.

“I want to emphasize, this is only preparatory, we are not considering a shelter in place order at this time, but we do want to be prepared,” Brown said.

“I am asking Oregonians to comply with the aggressive social distancing measures we have in place. By complying with these measures you will save lives — and one of those lives could be your own.”

When asked at what point she would make an order calling for a shelter-in-place, Brown said, “as soon as we get new information we will act on that new information.” She is currently advising elderly and at-risk individuals to shelter-in-place, but there is no official order.