Gov. Brown to give update on Oregon COVID-19 response

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown will give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response in a press conference on Monday.

Alongside Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen and OHA State Epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger, Governor Brown will discuss the pandemic and the ongoing impact on Oregon communities. This update will come as the state has seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, with 12,170 confirmed cases and 234 total deaths.

Before the Fourth of July weekend, Governor Brown announced heightened enforcement of COVID-19 safety measures for bars, restaurants and other businesses. Any businesses not adhering to required safety measures face fines and possibly other penalties, including being shut down.

Also before the Fourth, she added eight more counties to the COVID-19 watch list, saying the spread has risen to alarming levels. Those counties are Jefferson, Lake, Lincoln, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, and Wasco.

As cases began to rise in Oregon once again, Brown ordered a statewide mask mandate. Brown launched a statewide public awareness campaign about face coverings to coincide with the mandate.

The campaign, titled “A Mask is Just a Mask,” aims to educate Oregonians on the importance and urgency of wearing face coverings. Showing that each individual’s decisions can impact the current health crisis along with saying the choice should not be political, the video implores people across the state to do their role by wearing masks.

Brown is also likely to address the plan for schools reopening this fall during Monday’s press conference.

Portland Public Schools shared a tentative plan for what the fall term could look like on Saturday. The 2020-21 school year will start on September 2.

Under the school district’s tentative plan, the first two weeks of the semester will be a check-in period: a time for teachers to individually talk with students, opportunities for families to get familiar with the programs their students will be using, as well as “social emotional engagement in order to help ease the anxiety and stress of the past months.” This will all be conducted virtually.

After the two-week orientation, PPS plans to use a hybrid model of in-classroom instruction and remote learning. The district is also still working on a full-time distance learning program for students who might be unable or would prefer not to visit a physical building for the fall semester.