Gov. Brown, health officials to discuss hospital capacity concerns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown is expected to hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the state’s ongoing coronavirus response.

The governor’s press conference comes amid a concerning spike in COVID-19 cases seen around Oregon. The state has now recorded over 50,000 infections, with 723 more confirmed/presumed cases and four new deaths tallied on Monday. As the case count and resulting hospitalizations continue to rise, Oregon hospitals have growing capacity concerns.

Doctors and health officials around the state say they are preparing for an influx of patients as numbers spike.

“OHSU Health is at pretty high capacity right now, and that’s just for routine care, as well as all the other care coming in. So we are actively having to examine our ability to do more elective work as we anticipate a surge of COVID patients coming into our system, and this is the same across all of the health systems in the region. So it’s obviously very concerning and we’re all preparing,” Dr. David Zonies, M.D., told KOIN 6 News.

Representatives from the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon hospitals will join Governor Brown at the press conference, where they are expected to discuss the capacity challenges. KOIN 6 News will stream it online and on-air beginning at 1 p.m.

This story will be updated once new information is available.

This media briefing comes the day after both Washington and Clackamas Counties were added to Oregon’s “two-week pause” list in response to the rise in coronavirus cases in the region.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday four more counties would be added to the group: Washington, Clackamas, Baker and Union. While on the “pause” list, counties must put a halt to social activities to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The counties on the list must “pause” from Nov. 11 through Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving.

In a statement, Clackamas County Chair Jim Bernard acknowledged this would be difficult for residents.

“We understand this is disappointing,” he said. “But it’s necessary.”

Washington County Public Health manager Tricia Mortell called the next two weeks “crucial” in the state’s fight against a COVID-19 surge.

“Our hospitals are on the verge of being overwhelmed, our public health workers are already overwhelmed, and we need the public’s help to prevent many more of our loved ones and family members from getting sick and dying,” Mortell said in a statement.

Multnomah County, the state’s most populated county, was put on the list last week along with five others: Jackson, Malheur, Marion, Multnomah and Umatilla.

“As we continue to see alarmingly high case rates reflective of sporadic community spread, now is the time to implement measures to further reduce gatherings and curb human contact,” Brown said Monday in a press release. “The Two-Week Pause measures are designed to reduce the amount of people we interact with and the frequency of those encounters. We all must continue to do our part to stop this virus from spreading, particularly limiting our social gatherings and interactions, or we risk further closures and restrictions.”

According to state officials, the pause is being instituted in counties with a case rate above 200 per 100,000 people over a two-week period, or more than 60 cases over a two-week period for counties with less than 30,000 people.