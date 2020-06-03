Governor Brown to discuss Phase 2 reopening framework

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown speaks at a news conference in Portland, Ore. A county judge has declared Brown’s coronavirus restrictions “null and void” because she didn’t have her emergency orders approved by the Legislature. Baker County Circuit Judge Matthew Shirtcliff made the ruling Monday, May 18, 2020, in a lawsuit brought by churches that had sued saying the social-distancing directives were unconstitutional.(AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As more counties inch toward opening back up, Oregon Governor Kate Brown will discuss Phase 2 of her reopening framework in a press conference on Wednesday.

Brown is scheduled to begin speaking at 11 a.m. She will be joined with Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen and Doctor Dean Sidelinger.

Governor Brown sent letters to county leaders last Thursday with prerequisites and instructions. New requirements about contact tracing were listed in addition to what had previously been released about Phase 2.

Counties must remain in Phase 1 for at least 21 days, but may apply to enter Phase 2 after 14 days. Most counties in the state are in Phase 1. Washington County will enter Phase 1 on June 1 and Multnomah County is hopeful it will be able to enter Phase 1 on June 12.

Clark County Public Health said it submitted its Phase 2 application on Tuesday. The county previously submitted a request to move to Phase 2 on May 22 but its request was halted by state health officials over an outbreak of COVID-19 at Firestone Pacific Foods in Vancouver.

Josephine County said on Wednesday morning that they believe they are ready to submit a Phase 2 application as well. According to a press release, the Board of Josephine County Commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve a letter formally requesting the county move to Phase 2 on Friday.

KOIN 6 News will be listening into Brown’s press conference on Wednesday and will update this story when new information is available.