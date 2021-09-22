Governor Brown visits vaccine clinic in Forest Grove

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Brown visited a vaccine clinic in Forest Grove on Wednesday where she applauded the clinic’s efforts to close gaps in vaccination equity.

The governor stopped by a mobile vaccination clinic at the Forest Grove Farmers Market, operated by Adelante Mujeres. She was joined by representatives of Washington County and Adelante. Brown’s office said the clinic is an example of the county’s efforts to reach Latino, Latina and Latinx communities, as well as communities of color.

“Vaccination is our path out of this pandemic. Community partnerships like the one between Washington County and Adelante Mujeres are key to increasing vaccination rates and closing vaccination equity gaps for our Black, Indigenous, Latino, Latina, Latinx, Asian, Pacific Islander, Tribal, and communities of color,” said Governor Brown. “I’d like to thank Chair Harrington, everyone at Washington County Public Health, and Adelante Mujeres for the opportunity to see their extraordinary work firsthand. They are proof that, when we work together and reach people where they are in our communities, we can stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Earlier this week, Washington County became the first in the state to reach 80% of their population vaccinated. Brown’s office said Wednesday that the county has now vaccinated more than 81% of adults.