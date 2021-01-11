Governor Brown waiting to get vaccinated

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Brown has not yet received a vaccine, her office told KOIN 6 on Monday.

“Our priority right now is distributing vaccines for frontline health care workers, long-term care facility residents who are among the most vulnerable Oregonians to this disease, and other individuals in Phase 1a of vaccine distribution,” a spokesperson from her office said.

She is planning on getting it when it’s her turn, they said.

“In the meantime, she will continue to practice physical distancing, wear a mask, and avoid large gatherings—as we are asking all Oregonians to continue doing—to stay safe and help stop the spread of COVID-19 until vaccines become more widely available.”

While some state governors have received vaccines, others, like Brown, are waiting. Last week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he won’t receive the coronavirus vaccine until Black, Hispanic and poor New Yorkers in his age group are able to receive it.

“And that’s why I say to you today that I want to take the vaccine. I move around a lot and come into contact with many people and I would feel much safer if I took the vaccine, but I will not take the vaccine until the vaccine is available for my group in Black, Hispanic, and poor communities around the state.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.