Governor Inslee to give update on WA COVID-19 response

Some counties have seen a coronavirus spike in recent weeks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee is set to give an update on the state’s coronavirus response on Tuesday afternoon.

Governor Inslee will discuss the ongoing pandemic alongside Secretary of Health John Wiesman, Costco President and CEO Craig Jelinek and UFCW 21 President Faye Guenther. This address comes a few days after Inslee ordered that Washingtonians living in Yakima County must wear face masks in public.

The governor said there is potential for an “imminent explosion” of the coronavirus and that wearing a mask until further noice would be a “legal requirement.”

The county has the highest rate of COVID-19 per capita in the western United States. Twenty-two percent of hospitalizations statewide have come from Yakima County, the governor said.

“Yakima County has more cases than the total case count in the entire state of Oregon,” he added.

Last Wednesday, Inslee announced updated guidelines to how religious services are conducted throughout the state. As part of Washington’s Phase 3 reopening stage, more people will be able to partake in faith-based gatherings. Phase 3 permits an indoor capacity of 50% or 400 people — whichever is the lesser number. Face covering requirements will remain in place.

Tuesday’s press conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. KOIN 6 News will listen in and will update this story once new information is available.