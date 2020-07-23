Inslee to brief public on ongoing COVID-19 response

Inslee placed additional limitations on social gatherings for most counties last Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will brief the public on the state’s ongoing COVID-19 response in a press conference on Thursday.

Governor Inslee will be joined by the Washington State Department of Health Secretary John Wiesman. This press conference comes one week after Inslee placed additional limitations on social gatherings for most counties in the state on Thursday.

He said the limit of 5 people per gathering remains in affect for Phase 2 counties, which is most of the state. However, for counties in Phase 3, he is now limiting social gatherings to no more than 10 people. He also placed a ban on indoor and outdoor live entertainment.

“Something has to change fairly significantly or we are going to be back where we were in March and April,” Inslee said.

He said no dramatic decisions have yet been made about opening schools in the fall.

Thursday’s press conference is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. KOIN 6 News will be streaming it and will update this story when new information is available.