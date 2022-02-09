Inslee to hold press conference Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As Oregon and California have both announced an end date for indoor mask mandates, Washington has not.

That may be one of the topics covered when Gov. Jay Inslee holds a press conference Wednesday afternoon. The 2 p.m. question-and-answer session will be livestreamed on KOIN.com.

Officials did not say if Inslee would be joined at the press conference by any other officials.

Oregon Health Authority announced Monday the state will lift its indoor mask requirements no later than March 31. California announced plans to end its indoor masking requirement for vaccinated people next week, but masks will still be the rule for schoolchildren in the nation’s most populous state.

On Monday, Washington state leaders said they had no changes to announce yet.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.