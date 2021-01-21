Inslee to update pandemic response Thursday

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee at a press conference on the wildfires, air quality and COVID, September 15, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Days after announcing anyone over the age of 65 living in the state of Washington is now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Jay Inslee will hold another press conference on the state’s response to the ongoing pandemic.

Inslee will be joined at the 2:30 p.m. press conference by the Department of Health’s Michelle Roberts and External Affairs Director Nick Streuli. The briefing will be live streamed on KOIN.com.

On Monday, Inslee revealed a plan for mass vaccination clinics across the state to begin distribution next week. In Southwest Washington, the mass vaccination clinic will be at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield. Inslee also announced the Washington State Vaccine Command and Coordination Center, a statewide public-private partnership to boost vaccine distribution efforts.

