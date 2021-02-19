Brown, health officials to hold COVID press conference

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Flanked by various health care officials, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will hold a press conference Friday to talk about the state’s ongoing response to the pandemic.

Brown will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Primary Care Association and the Virginia Garcia Memorial Health System.

The press conference will begin at 11 a.m. and will be both televised on KOIN 6 and livestreamed on KOIN.com.

Tens of thousands of doses of the Moderna vaccine earmarked for Oregon have been held up by severe winter weather walloping the eastern United States. Oregon officials said the state received its shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on schedule. But the 67,000 Moderna doses expected to arrive on Tuesday have yet to show up and officials said there isn’t even a tracking number they can use to find out where they are.

Last week, Brown allowed some Oregon high school teams to return to the field, including high school football. Outdoor contact sports can return for counties in the low and moderate risk categories.

The day before that announcement, Brown announced 10 counties’ were lowered from Extreme Risk for the first time since November. Those lowered from Extreme Risk to the High Risk category include Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Deschutes, Hood River, Klamath, Linn, Multnomah and Washington.

