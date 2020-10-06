Gov. Brown to talk Oregon COVID response Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With Oregon showing an increase in coronavirus cases, Gov. Kate Brown will hold a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss the state’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The governor and officials from the Oregon Health Authority will meet the media at 11:15 a.m. You can watch the press conference on KOIN.com.
Monday, the total number of cases in Oregon since the pandemic began topped 35,000. A total of 572 people in the state have died from the novel coronavirus.
Multnomah County remains in Phase 1. Three counties — Benton, Clatsop and Malheur — are on the state’s Watch List, defined as an area where COVID-19 is spreading rapidly and officials can’t trace it to a specific source.
This also comes on the heels of President Trump being diagnosed with COVID-19 as well as more than a dozen White House staffers and aides within the past week.
KOIN 6 News will have more information as the day develops.
Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.