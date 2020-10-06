Gov. Brown to talk Oregon COVID response Tuesday

Gov. Kate Brown arrives for a press conference about the wildfires in Oregon, September 14, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With Oregon showing an increase in coronavirus cases, Gov. Kate Brown will hold a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss the state’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The governor and officials from the Oregon Health Authority will meet the media at 11:15 a.m. You can watch the press conference on KOIN.com.

Monday, the total number of cases in Oregon since the pandemic began topped 35,000. A total of 572 people in the state have died from the novel coronavirus.

Multnomah County remains in Phase 1. Three counties — Benton, Clatsop and Malheur — are on the state’s Watch List, defined as an area where COVID-19 is spreading rapidly and officials can’t trace it to a specific source.

This also comes on the heels of President Trump being diagnosed with COVID-19 as well as more than a dozen White House staffers and aides within the past week.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as the day develops.