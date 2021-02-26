Gov. Brown to hold COVID press conference Friday

Press conference set to begin at 11 a.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As hospitalizations decline and vaccinations increase, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will hold a press conference to discuss the state’s efforts to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor and officials from the Oregon Health Authority are expected to begin their press conference at 11 a.m. It will be carried live on KOIN 6 News and livestreamed on KOIN.com.

Thursday, Brown extended Oregon’s State of Emergency for another 60 days, through May 2, 2021.

The declaration is “the legal underpinning for the Governor’s COVID-19 executive orders and the Oregon Health Authority’s health and safety guidance,” a release from her office explained.

The declaration is reviewed every 60 days.

On Wednesday, Brown toured Kalapuya Elementary School in Salem and said she’s absolutely confident schools are safe for everyone — as long as COVID-19 protocols are in place and followed.

Oregon’s governor was among the first in the nation to prioritize vaccines for educators over the elderly in an effort to reopen schools and get students back in school.