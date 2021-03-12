Gov. Brown to hold COVID press conference Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One day after President Joe Biden set a July 4 goal for some sense of normalcy and one day after Gov. Jay Inslee announced all of Washington would enter Phase 3, Gov. Kate Brown will hold a press conference to talk about Oregon’s response to the ongoing pandemic.

On Wednesday, OHA announced that of the 129,442 COVID tests from Feb. 28 through March 6, just 2.8% were positive — which is the lowest rate since Oregon started using the test-based method in mid-November.

Vaccinations continue to ramp up. With an increase in allocated doses, Oregon should have enough doses to vaccinate nearly all Oregonians who want it by the end of April.

Multnomah County was moved to the Moderate Risk in the COVID protocols this week, but there is still concern from variants.

One particular mutation found in Oregon is the first documented case in the U.S., he said. But there are about 50 cases in the U.K. with the same mutation.

