As Oregon nears 70% goal, Brown to hold press conference

State needs 93,000 people to get vaccinated to reach 70%

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As Oregon inches toward the goal of 70% vaccination rate, Gov. Kate Brown will hold a press conference to update efforts battling the ongoing pandemic.

Brown and officials with the Oregon Health Authority will make statements and take questions beginning at 11 a.m. Friday. The press conference will be televised on KOIN 6 and livestreamed on KOIN.com.

The state needs 93,234 more people to get vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold.

On average, Oregon is administering 15,761 doses of COVID vaccines per day. To date, 2,303,485 people have had at least one dose.

On Thursday, Oregon reported 370 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 204,291. Another 10 deaths were reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,726. Overall, 173 Oregonians remain hospitalized due to the virus, with 41 of them in ICU beds.