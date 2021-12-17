Gov. Brown to hold COVID press conference Friday

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signs a bill approved in a special session to provide more rental relief and address drought issues, December 14, 2021 (Gov. Brown Twitter feed)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As omicron is poised to become the dominant COVID variant within weeks, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will hold a Friday press conference to talk about the state’s ongoing response in the pandemic.

The governor will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority and OHSU. The press conference is scheduled to begin at noon and will be carried live on KOIN 6 and streamed live on KOIN.com.

A Spanish language simulcast will be available on OHA’s Facebook page.

Earlier this week OHA announced more than 3 million Oregonians are at least partially vaccinated. Those who are unvaccinated have a COVID rate 4 times higher than vaccinated people.

Also earlier this week, the Oregon legislature approved more rental help for state residents who are facing eviction.

Senate Bill 891 extends the safe harbor period for tenants so they can’t be evicted if they’ve applied for rental assistance and are waiting for their application to be processed through September 2022.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.