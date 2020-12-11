Gov. Brown, OHA to talk about COVID vaccine Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As Oregon nears 90,000 total cases of COVID-19 and more than 1100 people have died, Gov. Kate Brown will hold a Friday morning press conference with representatives from the Oregon Health Authority.

Brown will answer questions as Oregon — and the other states — await the final FDA approval of the COVID vaccine. Some hospital groups confirmed they expect to see doses arrive as early as this weekend, though it may not be until the middle of next week before they begin to be administered. Hospital workers will be first in line to receive the vaccine, likely followed by other frontline workers, before it is offered to the general public.

In addition to the initial allotment of 35,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine headed to Oregon in a few days, the Portland Veteran’s Hospital will also be receiving nearly 1000 doses for its workers at the hospital and at its clinics who have direct contact with COVID patients.

At a press conference December 4, the governor announced details surrounding the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan and expected timeline.

“Our federal partners tell us pending approval, Oregon will be receiving 25,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, shipping December 15. The following week, approximately 71,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be on its way,” Brown said at that time.

