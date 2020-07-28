Brown to talk Oregon school health, metrics for fall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the school year rapidly approaching and the pandemic not abating, Governor Kate Brown will hold a press conference Tuesday to talk about the way students will be taught in the fall.

Brown will begin her press conference at 1:30 p.m. and will be joined by Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill, Oregon Early Learning Division Director Miriam Calderon and Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the epidemiologist with the Oregon Health Authority.

KOIN 6 News will cover this press conference and it will be streamed on KOIN.com

In early June, the state released its fall guidelines called Ready School, Safe Learners. The guidance provides concrete requirements and recommendations so schools — closed since early April because of the pandemic — can determine what’s best for their schools. The guiding principals of the plan include 4 main goals: ensure safety and wellness, cultivate connection and relationship, center equity and innovation.

The ODE released the guidelines but schools across the state have to come up with a blueprint for reentry. There are certain requirements to determine how students can be taught: on-site, through comprehensive distance learning or both.

But Monday, Brown’s office said in a statement that based on current metrics with the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state, “many, if not most, Oregon students live in school districts that will begin school in the fall by focusing on online distance learning or will have a hybrid model that combines remote online education and in-person classroom time.”

With more time to develop their distance learning plans than when schools abruptly closed in the spring, “Oregon schools will be expected to work to address the diverse needs of students and their families and provide the best possible education for every Oregon student,” Brown’s release said.