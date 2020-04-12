Grandma gets ‘happy birthday’ from grandson in bucket lift

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One grandson went the extra mile to make sure he could see his grandmother on her birthday this week.

Garrett Day wanted to wish his grandmother, Mary Lou, a happy 94th birthday at the senior center where she lives. Unfortunately, that’s tough to do when no visitors are allowed in the center due to the coronavirus. But that didn’t stop Day.

He happens to be an arborist with a bucket lift. Day took his truck to the senior center, and then lifted himself up to his grandmother’s third-floor apartment. From high in the air, he got to wish Mary Lou a happy birthday—all while keeping with social distancing guidelines.