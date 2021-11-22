Grim COVID milestone: Oregon passes 5000 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another grim milestone was reached Monday when the Oregon Health Authority announced more than 5000 people have died in Oregon from COVID since the pandemic began.

The Monday report, which is a 3-day weekend report, stated another 103 people succumbed to the novel coronavirus. Those deaths bring the cumulative total during the pandemic to 5017.

This report, covering the period between November 19-21, said there were 1753 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID in 33 Oregon counties. They are:

Baker (4), Benton (29), Clackamas (204), Clatsop (12), Columbia (35), Coos (29), Crook (10), Curry (4), Deschutes (190), Douglas (58), Harney (6), Hood River (9), Jackson (105), Jefferson (17), Josephine (38), Klamath (19), Lake (2), Lane (145), Lincoln (53), Linn (99), Malheur (2), Marion (123), Morrow (10), Multnomah (288), Polk (31), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (16), Union (4), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (168), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (33).

Overall, 385,790 cases of COVID have been recorded in Oregon.

There are 395 people hospitalized with COVID in Oregon, and 86 patients in the ICU. There is 11% of adult ICU beds available and only 9% of adult non-ICU beds, officials said.

The running 7-day average of COVID vaccine doses administered per day stands at 17,432.

‘Each death leaves a hole’

In a statement, OHA Director Patrick Allen noted this is the second Thanksgiving that people are dealing with the pandemic, leaving empty chairs around the holiday table.

“We’ve lost mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers. Coworkers and neighbors. Bridge partners and fishing buddies. Teachers, grocery workers and first responders. Each death leaves a hole in someone’s home and someone’s heart that will never be filled again,” Allen said. “These losses are especially painful because nearly all our most recent deaths could have been prevented by COVID-19 vaccines, which remain the best protection against serious illness and death.”

He also said more than 80% of adults in Oregon are vaccinated.

“Oregonians wear masks in public more frequently than people in most other states. You’re vaccinating younger children at higher rates than the national average,” he said. “Thank you for taking action to stop COVID-19 from spreading. Together, we can save more lives and keep the virus from claiming more people of all ages.”