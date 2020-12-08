Grim new record: 36 COVID deaths reported in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — State health officials reported a record 36 new deaths tied to the coronavirus Tuesday, passing the previous daily record set last week (30).

The new deaths brought Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,080. All but two of the victims in Tuesday’s record-breaking death count were aged 72 years or older. More than 80% (29) of the victims had confirmed underlying medical conditions.

“The news of three dozen lives lost weighs heavily on all Oregonians,” Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said in Tuesday’s report. “Today we share an unfortunate milestone since the first case was reported in February that 36 deaths were reported today, the highest single day loss of life to date from COVID-19. All of us are affected, and the families and friends of those lost most of all. These lost lives touch our families, our workplaces, our neighborhoods, and our communities.”

OHA also added 1,341 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the virus. To date, Oregon has recorded 87,082 COVID-19 infections.

While the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients dropped by 12 beds, the number of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients increased by seven. OHA said the total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times and do not reflect admissions per day nor the length of the stay.

“At this unfortunate moment, as we work together to confront the challenge presented by COVID-19, we extend our deepest sympathies to those who have lost a loved one and to every Oregonian who has been impacted by the pandemic,” Allen added.

OHA also noted an error regarding the 1,044th COVID-19 death. The agency said an 84-year-old Washington County woman had not died, and all data pertaining to her mistaken death as been updated.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday were from the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (21), Clackamas (114), Clatsop (12), Columbia (10), Coos (8), Crook (11), Curry (6), Deschutes (34), Douglas (27), Gilliam (1), Grant (7), Harney (1), Hood River (8), Jackson (106), Jefferson (28), Josephine (25), Klamath (40), Lake (7), Lane (109), Lincoln (10), Linn (48), Malheur (10), Marion (116), Morrow (5), Multnomah (286), Polk (16), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (40), Union (9), Wasco (13), Washington (173), Wheeler (3), Yamhill (24).