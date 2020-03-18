Grocery stores roll out time windows for vulnerable shoppers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, some grocery stores have set a specific time window for vulnerable shoppers to get their groceries.

Whole Foods, Safeway and Albertsons have all allotted separate shopping time for those who need it most. Whole Foods are inviting customers who are 60 and older to begin their shopping one hour before the store opens to the general public. Whole Foods has also temporarily adjusted their store hours.

Albertsons and Safeway chains will reserve every Tuesday and Thursday from 7-9 a.m. for vulnerable shoppers who need to leave home to obtain their groceries. Vulnerable shoppers include senior citizens, pregnant women, those with compromised immune systems and other at-risk populations.

Vancouver Mall to close for at least 2 weeks

McMenanimins closes, lays off 3000 over coronavirus

These measures are being taken after stores were essentially getting cleaned out by customers in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. As the effects of the coronavirus pandemic continue to ripple through everyday life, people are flocking to the grocery stores to stock up on all variety of paper products, hand soap, hand sanitizers, vitamins and flu medicine, cereals and milk.

Complete KOIN 6 News coverage: Coronavirus