Group protests vaccine mandates outside Portland Public Schools

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large group of protesters gathered outside the Portland Public Schools main office to voice opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates for students Saturday.

KOIN 6 News also saw a group of counterprotesters gather nearby.

The Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 it is aware of a demonstration in the area.

PPS has not required its students to become vaccinated. However, during a school board meeting Tuesday, students pressed for such a mandate and said they are scared of getting sick at school.

“Students want a vaccine mandate and they want it now,” student Alexander Levine said.

Tuesday’s meeting comes after the board decided to delay the vote on a vaccine mandate for students 12 and up.

And in late October, protesters against student vaccine mandates, along with anti-maskers, forced a meeting to take place virtually as the school board was set to discuss a possible COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students 12-and-older.

Students have expressed frustration at the repeated delays on a vote.

