Group protests vaccine mandates outside Portland Public Schools

Coronavirus

by: Sam Campbell

Posted: / Updated:

A large group of protesters gathered outside the Portland Public Schools main office to voice opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates for students Saturday. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large group of protesters gathered outside the Portland Public Schools main office to voice opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates for students Saturday.

KOIN 6 News also saw a group of counterprotesters gather nearby.

The Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 it is aware of a demonstration in the area.

PPS has not required its students to become vaccinated. However, during a school board meeting Tuesday, students pressed for such a mandate and said they are scared of getting sick at school.

“Students want a vaccine mandate and they want it now,” student Alexander Levine said.

Tuesday’s meeting comes after the board decided to delay the vote on a vaccine mandate for students 12 and up.

And in late October, protesters against student vaccine mandates, along with anti-maskers, forced a meeting to take place virtually as the school board was set to discuss a possible COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students 12-and-older.

Students have expressed frustration at the repeated delays on a vote.

KOIN 6 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories