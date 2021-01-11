Gyms in Washington re-open — by appointment only

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Gyms in Washington can now open — with restrictions — as part of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Healthy Washington” reopening plan. Among those restrictions: gyms need to be appointment only.

Several gym owners in Vancouver have been vocal about thinking they should be able to reopen over the course of this latest shutdown.

Healthy Washington—Roadmap to Recovery

At the Planet Fitness in Vancouver, they will also require their members to wear masks the whole time they’re in the gym, add sanitizing stations, re-worked their check-in process, added more cleaning and closed their showers.

Owner Kalpana Lubrano told KOIN 6 News being closed has been very difficult financially.

“The second shutdown was a lot tougher,” Lubrano said. “We had zero revenue coming through the door, and we still have payments” to make.

Restaurants also struggled through the pandemic. And in Phase 1 reopening, they can still only do outdoor dining, they have to close by 11 p.m. and can have a maximum of 6 people at a table.

Inslee put the regional plan into effect Monday. Now, some live entertainment activities will be allowed to resume with very limited in-person gatherings as well as some fitness programs.

There won’t be an application process to move from Phase 1 to subsequent phases. Each region automatically starts in Phase 1 and will advance automatically once the Health Department determines they are eligible to do so.

When a region moves to Phase 2, restaurants will be permitted to reopen with 25% capacity as well as indoor fitness centers, sports competitions can resume with a limited number of spectators and wedding and funeral ceremonies can increase their capacities from current limits.