Half of coronavirus cases in Washington County are Hispanic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly half of all those who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Washington County identify as Hispanic — even though the Latino community only makes up 16.5% of the county’s population.

As of Wednesday, there are 481 cases of coronavirus in Washington County. Of those, 49% of are members of the Latinx community.

Maria Caballero Rubio, the executive director of Centro Cultural, hopes Latino leaders can be part of the ongoing coronavirus conversation.

“I think that we need to be providing community-based organizations the opportunity to disperse funds or services or food or whatever at our level to make it low barrier,” Rubio said during a virtual news conference. “You can can provide all the funding you want but if people aren’t going to go to that building they’re just not going to get served.”

The efforts benefit not only people living in the area year-round but also migrant workers who come to help with Washington County agriculture during the spring and summer.

