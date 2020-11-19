Handyperson industry Zooms into your home to help

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The handyperson service industry dried up as the COVID pandemic set in earlier this year. But a relatively new handyperson service called Fixer.com is working its way through the pandemic by changing the way it helps with home repairs using Zoom calls.

This on-demand video consultation for home repair is the brainchild of Mike Evans, who had a handyperson service operation complete with a training center for his employees. Then in March, the coronavirus forced him to rethink what he was doing.

“We very quickly realized the education system we had built — the training center we had built — actually really could serve customers just as well, and so we switched from training our own folks to doing video consults for customers at home nationwide,” Evans told KOIN 6 News.

Evans, the CEO at Fixer.com, now has 30 employees with home fix-it experience that includes everything from repairing that loose shower valve to fixing a toilet that won’t stop running to even finding a stud in the wall to hang a television from. It is having a handyperson show you how to do things yourself without having people actually in your home.

“Whatever the application is, we’ve seen it and we’ve done it,” he said. “Being able to see what you see and hear what you hear in your home allows us to give advice in a much more personalized and exact way than just sort of Googling things and looking for videos on YouTube.”

These consultations are done on Facetime or Zoom. Evans said a lot of people get their problem figured out within 5 minutes, so it’s a free call and he saif they know enough to know when a job is too big for a Zoom call.

Soon they’ll be able to have a Fixer.com repair person actually come to your house to follow up and finish.

This wasn’t part of Evans’ business before the virus, but he said it surely will be even after the virus is done.

You can go to Fixer.com to schedule an online video consultation or get on-demand help right now. The first five minutes are free, then it’s $15 for each 15 minute segment of time after that.