‘Hard to keep lights on’: ClackCo worries over Extreme Risk

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Kate Brown is expected to announce Tuesday whether 12 Oregon counties — including Clackamas County — may be moved from High Risk to Extreme Risk because of a surge in COVID cases.

The restrictions has changed so many times in the past year many businesses are frustrated. Restaurant owners who spoke with KOIN 6 News said another shutdown would be devastating.

If Clackamas County and any of the other 11 counties move to Extreme Risk. gyms and indoor recreation facilities would have to reduce capacity even more. Places smaller than 500 square feet could have a maximum of one employee and one customer. Places bigger than 500 square feet could have a maximum of 6 people, not including employees.

Michelle Husted, who owns the Milwaukie Bowl, said those capacity restrictions mean it would make no sense to stay open.

The Milwaukie Bowl on SE Harrison in Milwaukie, as seen on Google Street View April 26, 2021

“(Patrons have) been very supportive of us. They don’t want to see us close, because when you’re closed for 11 months and you have no income coming in it’s hard to keep the lights on,” Husted told KOIN 6 News.

Wanjeria Washington, one of the bowlers at the bowling alley, said it’s important to keep small businesses open and people active.

“It’s not healthy to stay inside and just wonder. We need to be out and about and as long as we have our masks and keep our distance, I think we should be fine,” Washington said.

Husted said it will be tough if the governor decides Clackamas County moves to Extreme Risk. But she also hopes everyone takes this seriously and gets vaccinated so things can reopen fully sooner rather than later.