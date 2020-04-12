Hasson Co. launches fundraiser to feed frontline workers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local real estate company Hasson Company Realtors has launched a new fundraiser to help keep the medical community afloat during the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Agents for the realtor setup a gofundme drive that aims to feed frontline workers. Donations collected are used to purchase individually packaged meals from local restaurants. The meals are then delivered to various regional hospitals.

As of April 12, the campaign had raised roughly $13,500.

During the previous week, Hasson Co. was able to deliver 350 meals plus 14 dozen bagels to hospitals and COVID-19 testing sites.

For more stories about our community coming together, visit the KOIN 6 News section Kindness During Crisis.

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do